© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Presidential immunity ruling; RIMPAC 2024 kicks off

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:48 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF) Commander, center, and task force leadership take questions during the opening press conference for RIMPAC 2024 held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on June 27, 2024.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Strahan
/
DVIDS
Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF) Commander, center, and task force leadership take questions during the opening press conference for RIMPAC 2024 held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on June 27, 2024.
  • Former Dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law Aviam Soifer on the recent Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity
  • Public Utilities Commission Chair Leo Asuncion Jr. on a new docket opened by the PUC to explore "wheeling," a method to let power producers borrow an electric utility's lines
  • Navy Vice Adm. John Wade on leading the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise and the importance of safeguarding the Pacific region
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the emergence and significance of Chamorro tattoo art despite no evidence for a tattoo tradition in the Mariana Islands
Tags
The Conversation EnergyMilitaryHawaiian Electric CompanyDepartment of Justice
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes