Nations from around the world head out to open ocean for RIMPAC 2024

Let the games begin. Rim of the Pacific 2024 is getting underway in the open ocean after a week of activities to welcome visiting sailors from across the globe. The admiral in charge spoke to The Conversation as the largest multinational maritime military exercise moves into high gear.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been a hotbed of activity this past week with sailors from 29 countries. Nations represented at the biennial event include those that used to be foes some 80 years ago. Now they are friends.

Japan brought a ship capable of moving large numbers of troops or evacuees in the event of a disaster. The crew’s motto? “Any beach is within reach.”

Germany participated only as observers in previous years, but this time sent its most modern frigate and support vessel. The country sees it has skin in the game with high trade stakes on this side of the world. It was keen on showing off the most modern frigate in its fleet, the FGS Baden-Württemberg.

Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino/Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet / DVIDS An aerial view of German Navy frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg, right, and German Navy Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt Am Main, moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 3.

Italy was also eager to show off its new ship, said to be just six months in service. It's the third ship with the name Raimondo Montecuccoli.

In addition to those two European nations, Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are participating in RIMPAC.

"When you think about the Indo-Pacific, and when I say it's vitally critical to global economic prosperity, the reason is, you know, 50% of the world's population lives here, 50% of the world's natural resources, 80% of all global trade by volume goes through the Indo-Pacific region," said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, who is leading RIMPAC.

"That is why nations beyond the Pacific Rim are here to participate, because it's in their security interests to ensure an international rule-based environment to ensure security and that free flow of trade."

The war games got underway Monday afternoon, just as the U.S. put several of its military bases in Europe on alert for possible terrorist attacks.

"It just showcases how this world is dangerous and complex, and there are many security challenges. The whole reason why we have the Rim of the Pacific Exercise is to build or enhance relationships with our allies and partners, to improve our interoperability," Wade told HPR.

One noticeable difference on warships compared to decades ago is the presence of women. In 1994, the U.S. Navy assigned the first women to serve aboard combatant ships.

"I'm so fortunate, at least in the U.S. Navy, to see the advancement of women and their ability to contribute more in all of our different communities. I think that having women gives us a more diverse perspective," Wade told HPR. "I'm really pleased to see so many other nations have that same philosophy. It makes us stronger."

Catherine Cruz / HPR Indonesian Navy Petty Officer Bella gives HPR a tour of KRI Raden Eddy Martadinata at RIMPAC 2024.

You may remember Wade as the commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill. He was charged with safely removing more than 100 million gallons of fuel from the underground storage tanks — which he did.

Wade said the lessons learned at Red Hill on safety, environmental stewardship and professionalism are what he is committed to in the RIMPAC exercises.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.