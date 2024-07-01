© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect from RIMPAC 2024, the largest international maritime exercise

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:44 AM HST
Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF) Commander, center, and task force leadership take questions during the opening press conference for RIMPAC 2024 held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on June 27, 2024.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Strahan
/
DVIDS
Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF) Commander, center, and task force leadership take questions during the opening press conference for RIMPAC 2024 held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on June 27, 2024.

Twenty-nine countries and over 25,000 military personnel are coming together for the world’s largest maritime military exercise.

The Rim of the Pacific exercise, better known as RIMPAC, happens every two years in Hawaiʻi. This year, it will involve 40 ships, three submarines and over 150 aircraft.

Vice Adm. John Wade, who is leading the exercise, outlined the activities that will be taking place over the next few weeks.

"We're increasing complexity each and every day in all domains, in the air, on and below the sea, and on the ground," he said.

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (July 11, 2022) Republic of Korea Marines, attached to 1st Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion, 1st Marine Division launch amphibious assault vehicles during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
The Conversation
Organizations call on US military to cancel 2024 RIMPAC games
Catherine Cruz

"We're going to be conducting a range of activities from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to amphibious rehearsals, and we will also be conducting some live fire events, and in this phase will also be conducting experimentation, approximately 30 events which will test new capabilities or use existing capabilities in different ways."

This year’s RIMPAC will host its largest humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise, which will include the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Wade previously was the commander of the joint task force that oversaw the removal of the fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

Chief Warrant Officer Asia White reflects on her time in the military.
The Conversation
US Navy officer reflects on 30th anniversary of women serving on combat ships
Catherine Cruz

That connection to Hawaiʻi, he said, is one of the reasons why Wade made environmental stewardship a priority — especially when transferring fuel between ships.

"Clearly with hazardous materials, especially in the backdrop of Hawaiʻi and what has happened here with the environment we want to make sure that we do it right, we're good stewards and we're following procedures," he said.

"It's about professionalism, being excellent and being prepared for what we're doing."

The exercise will continue until August 1.
Tags
Local News RIMPACU.S. NavyMilitary
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories