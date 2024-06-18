© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Organizations call on US military to cancel 2024 RIMPAC games

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 18, 2024 at 1:45 PM HST
Medical emergency exercise at Ford Island as part of RIMPAC on July 15, 2022.
Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavse/Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet
/
Digital
Republic of Korea Marines, attached to 1st Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion, 1st Marine Division launch amphibious assault vehicles during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) July 11, 2022.

As this year's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) war games approach, various groups have called upon the U.S. military to cancel the games.

Anakbayan Hawaiʻi, an organization that promotes national democracy in the Philippines, is one of the groups part of a protest to cancel the biennial exercise.

"The coalition that is currently being built is kind of a continuation of the decades of work that has already been done by Kānaka Maoli activists, folks who stand in solidarity against the military occupation in Hawaiʻi," said Misty Pegram of Anakbayan Hawaiʻi.

Wikipedia Commons
Local News
Scaled Back RIMPAC Launches Amid Pandemic Concerns

The local campaign is supported by another international campaign to cancel the world's largest international maritime exercise.

"The goal in this campaign to cancel RIMPAC. We see it as a manifestation of the U.S. militaries who want to know this idea of constantly being ready for war, and where their idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific is not aligned with what a free and open Indo-Pacific actually is," Pegram said.

The RIMPAC war games have been held since 1971, as it enters its 29th year. The event involves 29 nations and more than 25,000 personnel,
according to the U.S. Navy.

RIMPAC is scheduled to take place from June 27 to Aug.1.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
