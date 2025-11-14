The Conversation: Military exercises; New public school proposed for Maui
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III and Command Sergeant Major Shaun D. Curry discuss military training exercises as the future of expiring military leases comes into focus
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a new study on water usage in West Maui
- Riki Fujitani, executive director of the Hawaiʻi School Facilities Authority, discusses plans for a new school in Central Maui that could reshape how the state thinks about public facilities
- "Our Common Nature" podcast host Ana González and Kumu Hula Snowbird Puananiopaoakalani Bento discuss how sense of place informs musical traditions