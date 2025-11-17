© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Avian flu updates; Highway Inn restaurant

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill DormanMaddie Bender
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:02 AM HST
Susan Wilkinson's duck daffy that she rescued almost five years ago.
Susie's Duck Sanctuary
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Susan Wilkinson of Susie's Duck Sanctuary on Oʻahu reflects on having to cull her flock due to avian flu
  • Monica Toguchi Ryan, the owner of the longtime restaurant Highway Inn, on surviving as a small business and suing the state over a tax issue
  • Kapua Chandler, principal of Namahana School, shares the new charter's progress on Kauaʻi's North Shore
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the connection between Indigenous song and Okinawa's geological history
  • We take you out to the relaunch of a historic koa canoe, the oldest Hawaiian racing canoe commissioned by Prince Kūhiō
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation.
