The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; 'Broken Trust' audiobook
- State Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Director Jared Redulla on recent busts of illegal fireworks
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on what a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling means for Honolulu's homeless policies
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi breaks down a series of measures affecting the Native Hawaiian community signed into law by Gov. Josh Green
- Retired law professor Randy Roth and HPR’s Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti on the enduring legacy of "Broken Trust," now available as an audiobook