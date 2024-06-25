The Conversation: Falls of Clyde; Kauaʻi mayor attends national conference
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- David O’Neill of the Falls of Clyde International on efforts to save the historic vessel moored in Honolulu's waters from being dismantled
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on what bills Gov. Josh Green intends to veto
- Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami on takeaways from the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Maui-based architect Jeremy Stoddart on architectural plans for Lahaina's recovery