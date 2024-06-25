Scottish heritage group fights to save Falls of Clyde

The Scottish heritage group, Falls of Clyde International, is working to save and rebuild the historic vessel.

The Falls of Clyde has been docked at Honolulu Harbor for decades, and the state impounded it in 2016.

The state Department of Transportation released an environmental assessmenton its removal this month. The EA looked at the possibilities of dismantling the ship at a dry dock or in place, sinking it in the ocean, or transferring ownership to a third party that will haul it away after making repairs.

"We're a heritage group trying to save a big part of our heritage, and we felt that in the conversations and discussions with the authorities and DOT that we had effectively mitigated the need for a performance bond," said David OʻNeill of the Falls of Clyde International.

The group has worked with the state and the Friends of the Falls of Clyde for almost a decade to return the ship to its native Glasgow, Scotland.

"Now our argument is — and I've made this point back to the (DOT's Harbors Division) — there is no need for us to stabilize the hull because our plan last time and again just now, is that a lift ship would come up behind pier seven, and the ship would literally float for same length inside the lift ship, the door closes and it takes her away," OʻNeill said.

How did we get here? Take a look at past HPR coverage:

