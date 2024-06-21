The Conversation: Summer reads hana hou
Summer's here, so we're spotting a few of our favorite reads on The Conversation's bookshelf! Today on the show, we're rebroadcasting conversations with a few of our favorite authors.
- Local authors Misty Sanico and Scott Kikkawa celebrate 45 years of "literary mischief" on the publishing anniversary of the Bamboo Ridge Press | Full Story
- Big Island author Tom Peek talks about using his work experience on Maunakea in his new novel set on the mountain, "Mauna Kea: A Novel of Hawaiʻi" | Full Story
- Author Cheryl Soon on her latest book, "Remembering History and Honoring Culture: Statues, Monuments and Memorials on Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi" | Full Story
- Kauaʻi author Chris Cook shares what he was surprised to learn while doing research for his new book, "Kaua‘i: A History" | Full Story
- Hawai’i poet Joseph Stanton on his latest collection titled “Lifeline: Poems for Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper” | Full Story
