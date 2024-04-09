Local poet Joseph Stanton pays homage to American artists Homer and Hopper

Art inspiring art. Consider the 1970s hit song "Vincent" by Don McLean. He wrote it as a tribute to the impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. The first line is the name of his iconic painting: “Starry, starry night…”

Now in 2024, Hawai’i poet Joseph Stanton shares his love for two American realist painters. We've highlighted his art-inspired poetry before. Stanton is also a sports historian and has read his poems at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Stanton spoke with The Conversation about his latest book, “Lifeline: Poems for Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper.”

Stanton will travel to New York this summer for a book launch and reading on June 13 at the Brooklyn bookstore Taylor & Co. Books.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.