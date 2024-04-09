© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local poet Joseph Stanton pays homage to American artists Homer and Hopper

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM HST
Courtesy Shanti Arts

Art inspiring art. Consider the 1970s hit song "Vincent" by Don McLean. He wrote it as a tribute to the impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. The first line is the name of his iconic painting: “Starry, starry night…”

Now in 2024, Hawai’i poet Joseph Stanton shares his love for two American realist painters. We've highlighted his art-inspired poetry before. Stanton is also a sports historian and has read his poems at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Stanton spoke with The Conversation about his latest book, “Lifeline: Poems for Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper.”

Stanton will travel to New York this summer for a book launch and reading on June 13 at the Brooklyn bookstore Taylor & Co. Books.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Literaturepoetry
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
