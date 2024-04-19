History and culture through Hawaiʻi's statues and monuments

A new book released this week by Mutual Publishing is a unique look at history and culture through statues. Author Cheryl Soon's “Remembering History and Honoring Culture: Statues, Monuments and Memorials on Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi" covers over 90 pieces — with color photographs.

Soon spoke to The Conversation about what she discovered while photographing the statues and talking to communities. Events are being planned on the featured islands as part of a book launch in the months to follow, so stay tuned for that.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.