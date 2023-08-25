Historian details history of Kauaʻi in new book

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

Author Chris Cook has a new book out titled, "Kauaʻi: A History." The University of Hawaiʻi graduate and former Garden Island newspaper editor has written several books about the island. He's also a long-time resident of Kauaʻi.

He said he first visited the islands in the 1970s and was immediately drawn to the Garden Isle.

His book features largely unknown stories about the island, including the overthrow of the Kingdom of Kauaʻi in 1824. "That directly affected all the islands because it united the islands completely," Cook said.

"Kauaʻi: A History" is available through Mutual Publishing. Find it here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.