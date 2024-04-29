© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red hill fuel contamination trial; Kiwikiu

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:04 AM HST
A sign for the Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Federal Building and Courthouse is displayed outside the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)
Jennifer Kelleher/AP
/
AP
A sign for the Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Federal Building and Courthouse is displayed outside the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • A federal trial seeking damages for some 7,500 families harmed by fuel-contaminated drinking water began Monday. Chris Waldron, a contractor with the "swarm" team established to investigate recent reports of water contamination, on false positives in water samples
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on Gov. Josh Green's efforts to revive a controversial wildfire bill
  • Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project avian field research supervisor Laura Berthold and former avian research technician Zach Pezzilo on the sole survivor of an effort to establish a new colony of critically endangered kiwikiu in East Maui
Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility State Legislature Environment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
