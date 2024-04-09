The Conversation: Lūʻau run afoul of zoning laws; How to apply to HFD
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on new lūʻau that have run afoul of Honolulu's zoning laws
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on slow-going efforts to clear misdemeanor arrest records
- Honolulu Fire Department Chief Mike Jones and Captain Jaimie Song on the narrow window to apply to be an Oʻahu firefighter | Apply here between April 14 - 16
- Jay Fidel, host of the long-running web series ThinkTech Hawaii, will stop producing regular content due to insufficient funding
- Hawai’i poet Joseph Stanton on his latest collection titled “Lifeline: Poems for Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper”