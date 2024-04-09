© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lūʻau run afoul of zoning laws; How to apply to HFD

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published April 9, 2024 at 11:10 AM HST
Honolulu firefighters practice responding to emergency situations on the Honolulu rail on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on new lūʻau that have run afoul of Honolulu's zoning laws
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on slow-going efforts to clear misdemeanor arrest records
  • Honolulu Fire Department Chief Mike Jones and Captain Jaimie Song on the narrow window to apply to be an Oʻahu firefighter | Apply here between April 14 - 16
  • Jay Fidel, host of the long-running web series ThinkTech Hawaii, will stop producing regular content due to insufficient funding
  • Hawai’i poet Joseph Stanton on his latest collection titled “Lifeline: Poems for Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper”
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
