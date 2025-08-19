The Conversation: State elections; Organ transplants in the Pacific
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago responds to President Donald Trump's calls to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines
- Surgeon Felix Lee and medical student Dylan Bush investigate the low number of solid organ transplants in the U.S. Pacific territories| Read the research
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a reforestation project in Kula | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports that nearly one in five emergency sirens were broken during the recent statewide tsunami warning | Full Story
- Composer Holly Doubet reflects on her experience during the 2018 false missile alert that inspired her to write the new musical "This is Not a Drill"