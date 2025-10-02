© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Day 2 of gov. shutdown; Pearl Harbor National Memorial is open

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:33 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, is seen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
/
AP
FILE - USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, is seen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo speaks to Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation about the government shutdown
  • Jim McCoy with Pacific Historic Parks discusses how the shutdown is impacting federal parks and historical sites on Oʻahu
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the return of the Maui County Fair after a six year hiatus
  • Professional surfer Bettylou Sakura Johnson makes a splash at the World Surf League’s Women’s Championship Tour | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation U.S. CongressPearl Harbor National MemorialSports
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes