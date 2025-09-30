© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: State Supreme Court chief justice retires; Hawaiian Council

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill Dorman
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:17 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivers his State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session on Jan. 23, 2025, on the floor of the state Senate. Immediately to his left are Hawaiʻi's legislative leaders, Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, and to his right is Gov. Josh Green.
Hawaiʻi State Judiciary
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivers his State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session on Jan. 23, 2025, on the floor of the state Senate. Immediately to his left are Hawaiʻi's legislative leaders, Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, and to his right is Gov. Josh Green.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Mark Recktenwald, chief justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, reflects on his time on the bench as he prepares to step down
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill kicks off an investigative series on Hawaiʻi's foster system with a look into a foster home that one judge compared to the 'Lord of the Flies' | Full Story
  • Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis explains the organization's decision to rebrand after two decades as the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement
  • Susan Eichor, president of aio, spearheads the organization of the upcoming US Japan Council conference in Honolulu
Tags
The Conversation judiciaryHawaiʻi Supreme CourtEconomy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman joined HPR in 2011 and was named its executive editor in 2025.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More Episodes