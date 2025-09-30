U.S.-Japan Council Annual Conference returns to Hawaiʻi after a decade

For the first time in eleven years, the U.S.-Japan Council is holding its annual conference in Honolulu. The gathering includes a public symposium on Oct. 15 featuring guests from the Chief Technology Officer of IBM Japan to the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The deadline to register for this event is Oct. 1.

HPRʻs Bill Dorman sat down with local executive Susan Eichor, the chief executive officer of aio, a collection of companies ranging from media and digital work to design, food and distribution.

She has had a leading role in organizing the U.S.-Japan Council event. The pair discussed the council and its links to Hawaiʻi, which come from the very beginning of the nonprofit organization.

The 2025 U.S.-Japan Council Annual Conference takes place on Oct. 15 at the Sheraton Waikiki. To register for the event, click here.

U.S.-Japan Council Distinguished speakers at the 2025 U.S. Japan Annual Conference.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.