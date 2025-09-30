U.S.-Japan Council Annual Conference returns to Hawaiʻi after a decade
For the first time in eleven years, the U.S.-Japan Council is holding its annual conference in Honolulu. The gathering includes a public symposium on Oct. 15 featuring guests from the Chief Technology Officer of IBM Japan to the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The deadline to register for this event is Oct. 1.
HPRʻs Bill Dorman sat down with local executive Susan Eichor, the chief executive officer of aio, a collection of companies ranging from media and digital work to design, food and distribution.
She has had a leading role in organizing the U.S.-Japan Council event. The pair discussed the council and its links to Hawaiʻi, which come from the very beginning of the nonprofit organization.
The 2025 U.S.-Japan Council Annual Conference takes place on Oct. 15 at the Sheraton Waikiki. To register for the event, click here.
This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.