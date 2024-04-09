Honolulu permitting office cites Hawaiian lūʻau for being in a residential area

The operator of a lūʻau in a residential area of Honolulu said he plans to continue his business despite city officials ordering him to stop.

According to the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, the Queen’s Aloha Lūʻau is not allowed to operate on a residential-zoned property.

At the end of February, DPP gave Baker until March 30 to correct the violation.

Karl Veto Baker started the lūʻau earlier this year, charging visitors between $169 to $219 depending on the package. He said he created the lūʻau to bring back representation of Hawaiian culture.

Courtesy Of Mahina CE Photography Kumu Hula Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang perform a series of songs at the Queenʻs Aloha Lūʻau in Punchbowl.

Baker said the lūʻau is still open, but he called for a meeting with DPP officials to figure out what permit he needs.

“At the same time I want to understand why we can’t do home occupation,” he said. “Please explain it to me. I was told I could have a show here every night of the week if I didn’t charge."

Baker bought the property in 2001. It has a house and a hālau. In addition, the backyard has a stage for hula performances.

“In old Hawaiʻi, you had a compound for your dancers, and your dancers only had to dance, do oli, do everything else,” Baker said. “They were paid by giving them food, their drinks, their lodging, their clothing, anything they needed.“

“So I'm doing a model which fits our culture and the Western way by having them do their studies,” he continued. "At the same time, they get to work and show our culture to the tourists and other Hawaiians and local people that are here.”

The Honolulu Liquor Commission also received a complaint about the lūʻau serving liquor without a license. A flier advertisement from the lūʻau said that there is a “complimentary signature cocktail.”

But Baker said that it's mamaki tea, and he doesn't have liquor on his property.

DPP officials said they have not fined the lūʻau. Baker said the situation is not yet resolved.

"The clarity is someone made a complaint on us, and we're trying to work it out with the DPP,” Baker said. "That's the most crystal clear thing that I can say.”