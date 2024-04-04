The Conversation: Navy monitors drinking water; Young filmmakers film fest
- The Navy's Swarm Team leader, Benjamin Dunn, explains its approach to monitoring drinking water during the final stages of the Red Hill fuel storage facility closure
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi discusses highlights of this weekend's Merrie Monarch Hula Festival | Full Story
- JCI USA Immediate Past President Nathan Martin shares his thoughts on the state of training youth leaders today ahead of his organization's 2024 Spring Conference | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Education Director Jen May Pastores details its new young filmmakers festival, ʻŌpio Fest | Full Story