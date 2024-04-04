© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu convention draws Jaycees from across the country

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 4, 2024 at 2:15 PM HST
Departing National President Nathan Martin, front and center, at the 2023 Spring Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Courtesy JCI Hawaii
Departing National President Nathan Martin, front and center, at the 2023 Spring Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Growing young leaders is the mission of the U.S. Junior Chamber, better known to many as the Jaycees. Some notable alums include Elvis Presley, Bill Gates and several former presidents.

Hundreds of members from across the country converged Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu to kick off their 2024 Spring Convention. Leading this year's gathering is Nathan Martin, a member of the Rising Phoenix chapter on Oʻahu.

The Kailua High School alum is wrapping up his term as national president. He's the second person from Hawaiʻi, and the first Pacific Islander, to hold that title. The Conversation got the chance to talk to Martin about the state of youth leadership.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio