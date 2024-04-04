Honolulu convention draws Jaycees from across the country

Growing young leaders is the mission of the U.S. Junior Chamber, better known to many as the Jaycees. Some notable alums include Elvis Presley, Bill Gates and several former presidents.

Hundreds of members from across the country converged Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu to kick off their 2024 Spring Convention. Leading this year's gathering is Nathan Martin, a member of the Rising Phoenix chapter on Oʻahu.

The Kailua High School alum is wrapping up his term as national president. He's the second person from Hawaiʻi, and the first Pacific Islander, to hold that title. The Conversation got the chance to talk to Martin about the state of youth leadership.

