Young and future filmmakers are the focus of this inaugural HIFF showcase

The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpet to young filmmakers this weekend on Oʻahu. HIFF has invited 48 student short films to screen at the inaugural ʻŌpio Fest. 'Ōpio means "young" in Hawaiian.

ʻŌpio Fest will showcase student films representing 33 different schools from Hawaiʻi and Alaska. The Conversation sat down with HIFF Education Director Jen May Pastores to talk about highlighting the talents of our next generation.

The first-ever ʻŌpio Fest takes place from April 5 to 7 at the Kahala Mall Consolidated Theatres. Click here to get free tickets. Donations are encouraged.

