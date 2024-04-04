© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Young and future filmmakers are the focus of this inaugural HIFF showcase

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:54 PM HST
'Ōpio Fest will feature 48 original short films made by students from 33 different schools.
Courtesy Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpet to young filmmakers this weekend on Oʻahu. HIFF has invited 48 student short films to screen at the inaugural ʻŌpio Fest. 'Ōpio means "young" in Hawaiian.

ʻŌpio Fest will showcase student films representing 33 different schools from Hawaiʻi and Alaska. The Conversation sat down with HIFF Education Director Jen May Pastores to talk about highlighting the talents of our next generation.

The first-ever ʻŌpio Fest takes place from April 5 to 7 at the Kahala Mall Consolidated Theatres. Click here to get free tickets. Donations are encouraged.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
