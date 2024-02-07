UH selects developer to design new film studio in West Oʻahu

The University of Hawaiʻi has chosen a project developer to build a state-of-the-art film studio on its West Oʻahu campus, according to a Tuesday news release.

Island Film Group's team, which has local and national expertise, will work with SHM Partners, Hawaii Media Inc. and CR50 Production Ventures to design, build and finance the private film studio.

©Gensler/Ryan Gobuty

The team's vision includes constructing a multipurpose campus open to studio employees and the public. It will also include a town square with retail, dining, lodging and office spaces.

The studio will be built on a 34-acre undeveloped site, bordering the Keoneʻae rail station, the Hawaiʻi Tokai International College, the Kualakaʻi Parkway and the UH West Oʻahu campus.

"This project is not only important for the local film industry and the state's economy, it will also support our educational mission by providing our students direct workforce experience with industry professionals for mentoring, networking, internship, and career development opportunities," UH President David Lassner said in a news release.

He added that the development of the film studio "paves the way" for students at UH West Oʻahu's Academy for Creative Media, a 33,000-square-foot facility built in 2021.

Now, the university will negotiate the terms of a development agreement and ground lease. The Board of Regents must review and approve.

Chris Lee, the university's director for the ACM, said it's too early to say when construction will be done.

"Everyone's concerned about workforce development and diversification of the economy," Lee told HPR. "Of course, this land is right next to our facility out here, so I'm really excited for the opportunities it's going to bring for our students, future graduates and future workforce."