The Conversation: Total solar eclipse; Novel about Maunakea
- University of Hawaiʻi astronomer Shadia Habbal details her work and journey to prepare to study an upcoming solar eclipse
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the growing need for furniture and other household items as Maui fire survivors move into longer-term housing | Full Story
- Big Island author Tom Peek talks about using his work experience on Maunakea in his new novel set on the mountain, "Mauna Kea: A Novel of Hawaiʻi"
- UH Hilo biology professor Adam Pack reflects on sharing his humpback whale research on a recent episode of the PBS Kids show "Wild Kratts"