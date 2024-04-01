The Conversation: Invasive grass into fertilizer; Life for those with gout
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio discusses a new effort to turn Hawaiʻi's invasive grasses into fertilizer to help offset costs for local farmers and nurseries | Full Story
- ʻĀina Momona Vice President Trisha Watson details what was covered in a recent "Building a Better Hawaiʻi" call with the White House
- Pharmaceutical representative Amanda Phraner explains the connection between gout and kidney disease and retired Honolulu firefighter Chance Mactagone shares how he's seen his battle with gout improve with new therapies
- Local TikTok star Brevenchy M — real name Brian Madamba — talks about how he would be impacted if the U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to ban the social media app