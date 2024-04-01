Molokaʻi community group went to the White House to help shape climate policy

The White House hosted an event last week called “Building a Better Hawaiʻi.” Local elected officials and community leaders from around the U.S. took part. Molokaʻi nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, started by Hawaiian rights activist Walter Ritte, was among the participants.

Trisha Watson, the organization's vice president, was on hand to discuss its successful community-led programs on climate adaptation and resilience. The Conversation talked to Watson about being involved in a meeting at that level of leadership. She said White House officials have already followed up with her.

