Molokaʻi community group went to the White House to help shape climate policy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 1, 2024 at 6:07 PM HST
FILE - ʻĀina Momona sets up a 1,000-gallon water tank in the mauka portion of the Kaʻamola ahupuaʻa on Molokaʻi in November 2023.
Courtesy ʻĀina Momona
FILE - ʻĀina Momona sets up a 1,000-gallon water tank in the mauka portion of the Kaʻamola ahupuaʻa on Molokaʻi in November 2023.

The White House hosted an event last week called “Building a Better Hawaiʻi.” Local elected officials and community leaders from around the U.S. took part. Molokaʻi nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, started by Hawaiian rights activist Walter Ritte, was among the participants.

Trisha Watson, the organization's vice president, was on hand to discuss its successful community-led programs on climate adaptation and resilience. The Conversation talked to Watson about being involved in a meeting at that level of leadership. She said White House officials have already followed up with her.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
