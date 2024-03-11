© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Environmental Day at the Capitol, Detecting PFAS in groundwater

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:11 PM HST
Wikipedia Commons
  • Allison Fong, assistant director with the Environment Protection Agency Region 9, on monitoring for PFAS in groundwater
  • State Rep. Nicole Lowen on the first Environmental Day at the Capitol
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on FestPAC 2024, the largest Pacific Arts festival which Hawaiʻi is set to host for the first time this summer | Full Story
  • Olympic medalist and Roosevelt High School alum Clarissa Chun leads the University of Iowa women's wrestling team to victory at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentState Legislature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
