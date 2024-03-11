Wrestling coach from Hawaiʻi named among USA Today's Women of the Year

The University of Iowa women’s wrestling team made history this past weekend when it claimed the title at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in its first-ever season.

Clarissa Chun is the head coach who led them to that victory. She is a Roosevelt High School alum and two-time Olympian.

She was also named one of USA Today’s 2024 Women of the Year.

"I'm very humbled in that way, and honored at the same time, because there's so many great women that have been recognized through USA Today, throughout various states, across the country, that have done amazing things and have changed the world and pushed limits and broke ground as well," Chun told The Conversation.

"I think at the end of the day, it's finding that joy in whatever path or journey anyone can find, and as long as you love what you do."

Chun said she never saw a future in wrestling beyond high school. She went on to compete in college, then the international and professional circuit, until she realized that she might actually want to coach someday.

"It felt like a big role to fill and where do I begin, and at the same time, all through my life, I never really shied away from challenges, I actually embrace them," she said.''

