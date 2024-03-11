Public invited to inaugural Environment Day at the state Capitol

Eighteen local organizations are gearing up to convene at the state Capitol tomorrow for the first-ever legislative Environment Day.

The event is hosted by the Hawaiʻi Environmental Change Agents.

It’s an opportunity for climate stakeholders, lawmakers and community members to meet and learn from one another.

Rep. Nicole Lowen chairs the House Energy and Environmental Protection Committee and is one of four lawmakers sponsoring the event. She has served as a representative for over a decade, focusing largely on environmental issues that face the state.

"When I think of how long I've been here, and I'm in my 12th year now and look back over time like there's actually a lot that's happened," Lowen said.

She reflects on her committee's work toward adopting the renewable portfolio standards to get to 100%, passing a bill to transition the state's vehicle fleet to zero-emission, and tackling issues with cesspools.

However, compared to issues that are "more in front of people every day like lack of affordable housing or homelessness," she feels that "environmental issues don't always rise to the surface as the highest priority."

Lawmakers and environmental advocates hope to capture the public's attention tomorrow at the Capitol's first Environment Day. It’s free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon.

