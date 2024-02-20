The Conversation: Red Hill; Russia-Ukraine war passes 2-year mark

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Former Ford Island resident Ashley Smith discusses her family's experience and the hospitalization of her toddler after fuel was discovered in the Navy water system in 2021.

HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on efforts to remove a section in the Hawaiʻi State Constitution that threatens marriage equality for same-sex couples. | Full Story

Lara Palafox from Hawaii Stands With Ukraine shares info on an upcoming rally at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to bring awareness to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Author Gina Apostol on her residency at the University of Hawaiʻi and her newest novel, "La Tercera."