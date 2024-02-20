© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill; Russia-Ukraine war passes 2-year mark

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Ukrainian servicemen fold the national flag over the coffin of Ukrainian army officer Vasyl Medviychuk at a cemetery in the Carpathian mountains in Krasnyk village, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka
/
AP
Ukrainian servicemen fold the national flag over the coffin of Ukrainian army officer Vasyl Medviychuk at a cemetery in the Carpathian mountains in Krasnyk village, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Former Ford Island resident Ashley Smith discusses her family's experience and the hospitalization of her toddler after fuel was discovered in the Navy water system in 2021.
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on efforts to remove a section in the Hawaiʻi State Constitution that threatens marriage equality for same-sex couples. | Full Story
  • Lara Palafox from Hawaii Stands With Ukraine shares info on an upcoming rally at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to bring awareness to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Author Gina Apostol on her residency at the University of Hawaiʻi and her newest novel, "La Tercera."
Tags
The Conversation UkraineNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityState Legislature
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes