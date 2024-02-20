Local residents with Ukraine ties to host rally as the war passes 2-year mark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed his frustration with the delays impacting the aid promised to his country by Western allies, saying the delays make the fight against Russia very difficult.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are seeking a new path to foreign aid for U.S. allies after Republicans halted the passing of a foreign aid package last week, NPR reports.

This week marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A local group, Hawaii Stands With Ukraine, is organizing a rally in Honolulu on Wednesday to remind the public of the ongoing war.

Spokesperson Lara Palafox is a humanitarian who moved to Oʻahu over 15 years ago after growing up in Australia and living in various countries around the world.

Her father is Ukrainian, and she stays in contact with people in the country.

"I know people become numb to things that they see on TV. Because it feels so far away, you feel removed, almost surreal. But, you know, I've been on calls to friends and family in Ukraine when bombs are raining down. And they're, you know, in fear and crying. And then it feels real. It's not far away," she said.

The rally in support of Ukraine is on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

