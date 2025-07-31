The Conversation: Tsunami gridlock; Remote control car drifting
- City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton on Tuesday's traffic jam during the tsunami warning | Full Story
- Jared Underwood, manager for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, on the translocation of 100 endangered Laysan finches to Eastern Island on Midway Atoll | Full Story
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on funding uncertainty at the Pacific Island Climate Adaptation Science Center | Full Story
- Overstory editor Noelle Fujii-Oride on the work of the University of Hawai‘i’s statewide Cooperative Extension program| Full Story
- RC Drift Team Saiko co-founder Roy Urata on the subculture of remote control car drifting | Full Story