Author Gina Apostol's latest book connects the Filipino-American War to today

Author Gina Apostol has penned several books, one of which made it onto the Publishers Weekly 2018 list of best books to read. Two others also won the Philippine National Book Award.

Apostol is this year's University of Hawaiʻi Dan and Maggie Inouye Distinguished Chair in Democratic Ideals. She will give a talk on Thursday evening as part of the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series at the Art Auditorium.

She talked to The Conversation about her new book, "La Tercera," which connects contemporary politics with the Filipino-American War through her mother.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.