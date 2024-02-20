© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Author Gina Apostol's latest book connects the Filipino-American War to today

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 20, 2024 at 5:24 PM HST
Author Gina Apostol, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR | Soho Press
Author Gina Apostol has penned several books, one of which made it onto the Publishers Weekly 2018 list of best books to read. Two others also won the Philippine National Book Award.

Apostol is this year's University of Hawaiʻi Dan and Maggie Inouye Distinguished Chair in Democratic Ideals. She will give a talk on Thursday evening as part of the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series at the Art Auditorium.

She talked to The Conversation about her new book, "La Tercera," which connects contemporary politics with the Filipino-American War through her mother.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
