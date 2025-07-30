The Conversation: Gov. Green on tsunami aftermath; State fire marshal
- Gov. Josh Green discusses the latest damage assessments after yesterday's tsunami scare | Full Story
- Residents and visitors shared their thoughts Tuesday as they prepared for the tsunami | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi's new state fire marshal Dori Booth shares what she's learned during her first two months on the job | Full Story
- Artist and former HPR reporter Noe Tanigawa shares details on an upcoming installation at the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing | Learn more about the Reckon Project | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how people are paying tribute to the beloved artist George "Fiji" Veikoso, who died last Wednesday | Full Story