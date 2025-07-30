© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on tsunami aftermath; State fire marshal

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:11 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday amid a tsunami warning.
  • Gov. Josh Green discusses the latest damage assessments after yesterday's tsunami scare | Full Story
  • Residents and visitors shared their thoughts Tuesday as they prepared for the tsunami | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi's new state fire marshal Dori Booth shares what she's learned during her first two months on the job | Full Story
  • Artist and former HPR reporter Noe Tanigawa shares details on an upcoming installation at the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing | Learn more about the Reckon Project | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how people are paying tribute to the beloved artist George "Fiji" Veikoso, who died last Wednesday | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenSafetyHistoryMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes