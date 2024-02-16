The Conversation: Paniolo Hana Hou
The paniolo, or the Hawaiian cowboy, has a storied history in our islands. Today we're reairing recent interviews celebrating their place in our local lore.
- The Paniolo Preservation Society's Joan Anderson talks about preserving Hawaiʻi's paniolo heritage and the Old Hawaiʻi on Horseback pageant depicting cowboy history from ranching to rodeos | Full Story
- Kimo Ho'opai Jr., a Big Island cowboy inducted into the Paniolo Hall of Fame, talks about his life and the ranching heritage | Full Story
- Kolby Moser discusses her new documentary “Hometown Legends” about the lives of Big Island kūpuna and their mastery of Hawaiian traditions and skills | Full Story
- Kamehameha Schools program director Chad Takasugi and junior class song director Taitea Sunaoka delve into the cowboy theme of the 2023 song contest | Full Story