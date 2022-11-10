Donate
Paniolo Hall of Fame inductee is perpetuating Hawaiʻi's ranching heritage

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM HST
One of the 2022 inductees to the Paniolo Hall of Fame is Hawaiʻi Island’s James William Ho’opai Jr., better known to everyone as Kimo. His father and both of his grandfathers were cowboys. He got his first job as a ranch hand a few years after graduating from Kohala High School in 1978 and has been a cowboy all his life.

He's also a military veteran, having served in the Army and Hawaiʻi National Guard for 14 years collectively. The Conversation got the chance to sit down with Ho’opai to talk about his military service and life as a paniolo.

He will be inducted into the Paniolo Hall of Fame on Nov. 19 at the Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council Annual Convention.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 10, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
