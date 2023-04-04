© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Kamehameha Schools song contest celebrates Hawaiʻi's paniolo history

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST
Song_Contest_022817_01736.jpg
1 of 3  — Song_Contest_022817_01736.jpg
The junior class, conducted by Taitea Sunaoka, took home four of the seven awards at the 103rd annual Kamehameha Schools song contest at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. (March 10, 2023)
Courtesy Kamehameha Schools
Song_Contest_031023_03392.jpg
2 of 3  — Song_Contest_031023_03392.jpg
The junior class, conducted by Taitea Sunaoka, took home four of the seven awards at the 103rd annual Kamehameha Schools song contest at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. (March 10, 2023)
Courtesy Kamehameha Schools
Song_Contest_031023_03379.jpg
3 of 3  — Song_Contest_031023_03379.jpg
The junior class, conducted by Taitea Sunaoka, took home four of the seven awards at the 103rd annual Kamehameha Schools song contest at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. (March 10, 2023)
Courtesy Kamehameha Schools

Nā Mele Paniolo — Hawaiʻi's cowboy stories set to music. Kamehameha Schools chose cowboy culture as the theme for its 103rd annual song contest in March.

The junior class ran away with many of the top awards. Four out of seven awards, to be exact. Among the many performances, the coed class sang "Waimea Cowboy."

The Conversation spoke with junior class song director Taitea Sunaoka and program director Chad Takasugi about celebrating Hawaiʻi's paniolo history and traveling to Waimea.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
