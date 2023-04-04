Kamehameha Schools song contest celebrates Hawaiʻi's paniolo history

Nā Mele Paniolo — Hawaiʻi's cowboy stories set to music. Kamehameha Schools chose cowboy culture as the theme for its 103rd annual song contest in March.

The junior class ran away with many of the top awards. Four out of seven awards, to be exact. Among the many performances, the coed class sang "Waimea Cowboy."

The Conversation spoke with junior class song director Taitea Sunaoka and program director Chad Takasugi about celebrating Hawaiʻi's paniolo history and traveling to Waimea.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.