© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary highlights Big Island kūpuna and their mastery of Hawaiian traditions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM HST
Willy Kaupiko, born and raised in Miloliʻi, on his boat in the documentary "Hometown Legends"
Courtesy "Hometown Legends"
Willy Kaupiko, born and raised in Miloliʻi, on his boat in the documentary "Hometown Legends"

The new documentary “Hometown Legends” features five beloved kūpuna living on the Big Island. It captures their mastery of various Hawaiian traditions and skills, from pahu drum-making to the ranching life of a paniolo.

Kolby Moser is the co-director of the film. She grew up in Kāʻu and is the owner of Aria Studios, which specializes in wedding videos and commercials. The Conversation talked to Moser about why she decided to venture into documentary filmmaking.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation filmNative HawaiianentertainmentHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories