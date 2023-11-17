Documentary highlights Big Island kūpuna and their mastery of Hawaiian traditions

The new documentary “Hometown Legends” features five beloved kūpuna living on the Big Island. It captures their mastery of various Hawaiian traditions and skills, from pahu drum-making to the ranching life of a paniolo.

Kolby Moser is the co-director of the film. She grew up in Kāʻu and is the owner of Aria Studios, which specializes in wedding videos and commercials. The Conversation talked to Moser about why she decided to venture into documentary filmmaking.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.