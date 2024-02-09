The Conversation: FEMA; Maui families try to find stable housing
Audio will be added after the show.
- FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton on federal efforts to assist displaced Maui families
- Maui residents Jessica and Jim Davis talk about their decision to leave Maui after the fires in search of a stable housing situation for their children. They have since returned and secured a long-term rental in Haʻikū.
- Leimoana Fa’alago says her extended family has struggled to stay together as they search for a new home on Maui
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on water preparedness during prolonged power outages
- The Hawaii Association of the Blind President Art Cabanilla on new programs and technological advances that can empower Hawaiʻi's blind community