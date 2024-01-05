The Conversation: Public corruption; New sour candy comes to Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Law professor Randy Roth, co-author of the book that led to upheaval at the Bishop Estate Trust, now known as Kamehameha Schools, highlights ongoing public corruption
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the sense of belonging at the heart of the new play "Nothing Micro About Micronesia" | Full Episode
- Entrepreneurs Bella Hughes and Semira Nikou are bringing a new sour candy to Hawaiʻi's shelves
- Bassoonist Tommy Morrison takes the stage in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio