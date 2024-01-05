Bassoonist Tommy Morrison to take the stage in HPR's classical music concert series

When you think of classical music instruments, the violin or the cello is probably the first that comes to mind. But for Tommy Morrison, it's the bassoon.

The New Jersey native has been playing the woodwind instrument for over 20 years. He's also been the principal bassoonist for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra since 2017.

He will be playing a concert in Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Atherton Performing Arts Studio later this month as part of our 2024 Hawaiʻi Classical Performance Series. The Conversation sat down with Morrison to talk about the underappreciated bassoon, one of the unsung heroes of an orchestra.

The Hawaiʻi Classical Performance Series kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 with the Bardin-Niskala Duo. Morrison will close out the four-week series on Jan. 27.

