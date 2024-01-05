Local play 'Nothing Micro About Micronesia' combines magic with social justice

The title speaks for itself — there's "Nothing Micro About Micronesia."

The local play follows the story of two Micronesian boys who grew up on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean. One was born and raised in Hawai'i, and the other is from Chuuk.

Although they have cultural differences, the boys learn from each other, according to Leilani Chan, the founding artistic director of TeAda Productions. TeAda is a nomadic theater of color rooted in the stories of immigrants and refugees.

Courtesy Of TeAda Productions

"Nothing Micro About Micronesia" begins in the principal's office after the boys get into a scuffle.

"We don't really have the fight at one stage because that's not the point," Chan said.

"Our guesses around why they fought is probably that Kai, who's from Hawaiʻi, recognizes all these FOB (fresh off the boat) things from the boy from Chuuk. He makes fun of him, pushes him and that's where the conflict happens."

But this play has a twist. The older character, Mama Kiwin, is upset that the boys fought. She snaps her fingers to teach them a lesson, and then the boys magically appear in Micronesia.

"It's this idea of switching places. It's kind of like a Scrooge," Chan said. "Where, 'OK, now you're in my ʻāina, and now I have to show you around."

Micronesia is located in the western Pacific and has a rich culture with traditional values. It comprises more than 2,000 islands.

The play covers a sense of belonging and cultural adaption, according to co-artistic director Ova Saopeng.

"For us, it's an intersection between social justice and the arts," Saopeng said.

Incorporating community voices

TeAda Productions has been working with community members of color for about 20 years.

Chan and Saopeng, who both grew up in Hawai'i, have extensive backgrounds in theater.

Saopeng said the company also aims to uplift Pacific Islander voices.

"That's something we're very passionate about, and that's what led us to find a way to uplift stories from Hawaiʻi," he said. "So we were interrogating that for ourselves. Why aren't there many plays that are presented on the continent about Hawaiʻi?"

"Nothing Micro About Micronesia" is TeAda Productions' second play. It was inspired by stories and experiences from Hawaiʻi's Micronesian communities. The cultural adviser of the play is Innocenta Sound-Kikku, a community leader in Hawaiʻi who is originally from Chuuk.

The play explores themes of a sense of belonging and cultural adaptation.

"What do you hold on to from your traditions that are beneficial when you come here? Because it's a different world from where you were to where you are now," Saopeng said.

Building on the past

The company's first play was called "Masters of the Currents." It touched upon cultural identity and implicit bias against Micronesians when they migrated to Hawaiʻi. The play premiered in Hawaiʻi and then toured in Guam and the Continental U.S.

The upcoming play will also dive into topics like the prison pipeline and Micronesian youth's experience in Hawaiʻi.

"As artists, our role is to reveal some of these things that I think people who aren't from Micronesia, who've never been to Micronesia, need to understand before they make these assumptions about the people who are here," Saopeng said.

Chan said the play is still in the writing process, adding that they just finished casting.

The actors will receive workshop training for theater acting and compensation for working on the play.

The play will premiere on March 22, with three showings at the Honolulu Theatre for Youth.

To purchase tickets, click here.

