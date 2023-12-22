© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Understanding health risks after Maui fires; Compassion during times of conflict

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST
  • Maya Soetoro from the University of Hawaiʻi’s Spark M. Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution and the nonprofit Ceeds of Peace, and Punihei Lipe with the UH Native Hawaiian Place of Learning Advancement Office discuss the tension in the community stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict and share possible ways the public can navigate it | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn gives a Reality Check on concerns from Pearl Harbor residents about lingering water contamination from the 2021 Red Hill fuel leaks | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Public Health Studies professors Rosana Weldon and Catherine Pirkle give context to the ongoing sampling in Maui following the August fires and provide public health guidance for those in the area | Full Story
  • Branscombe Richmond and Fairai Richmond talk about their family’s legacy in film and the inclusion of Hawaiians and others from Pacific nations in the industry. The father-son duo have a new film, “Kangaroo Kids," which was showcased at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
