The Conversation: Understanding health risks after Maui fires; Compassion during times of conflict
- Maya Soetoro from the University of Hawaiʻi’s Spark M. Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution and the nonprofit Ceeds of Peace, and Punihei Lipe with the UH Native Hawaiian Place of Learning Advancement Office discuss the tension in the community stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict and share possible ways the public can navigate it | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn gives a Reality Check on concerns from Pearl Harbor residents about lingering water contamination from the 2021 Red Hill fuel leaks | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Public Health Studies professors Rosana Weldon and Catherine Pirkle give context to the ongoing sampling in Maui following the August fires and provide public health guidance for those in the area | Full Story
- Branscombe Richmond and Fairai Richmond talk about their family’s legacy in film and the inclusion of Hawaiians and others from Pacific nations in the industry. The father-son duo have a new film, “Kangaroo Kids," which was showcased at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival | Full Story