Public health risks in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST
Women hug after digging through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/AP

AP
Women hug after digging through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

All this week we have been focusing on the University of Hawaiʻi's environmental research around the Maui wildfires. Faculty applied for and received a number of rapid-response grants to focus on everything from nearshore waters to agriculture.

We closed out the week with some context from a couple of public health faculty members: Rosana Weldon and Catherine Pirkle with the Office of Public Health Studies.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
