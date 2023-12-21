© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH scientists monitoring coral ecosystem near Lahaina after wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST
Andrea Kealoha
University of Hawaiʻi
Andrea Kealoha

Maui reef biologist Andrea Kealoha is one of the many researchers helping in the recovery of the Maui wildfires. The Conversation has been highlighting studies and efforts by local scientists this week as we look at the unprecedented impacts of the Maui wildfires on coastal water quality.

Kealoha spoke to The Conversation about her team's efforts to monitor the effects of toxic ash and debris in coastal waters. She is a new faculty member with the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology's Department of Oceanography.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation coralUniversity of Hawai‘iScience2023 Maui firesMaui
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories