UH scientists monitoring coral ecosystem near Lahaina after wildfires

Maui reef biologist Andrea Kealoha is one of the many researchers helping in the recovery of the Maui wildfires. The Conversation has been highlighting studies and efforts by local scientists this week as we look at the unprecedented impacts of the Maui wildfires on coastal water quality.

Kealoha spoke to The Conversation about her team's efforts to monitor the effects of toxic ash and debris in coastal waters. She is a new faculty member with the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology's Department of Oceanography.

