Fostering respectful and constructive dialogue around the Israel-Hamas war

The United Nations passed a resolution on Friday calling for more humanitarian aid in Gaza. The U.S. and Russia abstained from the vote and the resolution does not mention a cease-fire or pause.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, NPR reports. An estimated 129 people are still being held captive in Gaza, according to the Israeli prime minister's office. At least 20 of them are thought to be dead.

This month, antisemitic graffiti popped up in Honolulu neighborhoods equating images of a swastika to the Star of David.

The Conversation talked to Maya Soetoro from the University of Hawaiʻi's Spark M. Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution and the nonprofit Ceeds of Peace. We also talked to Punihei Lipe with the UH Native Hawaiian Place of Learning Advancement Office. They offered ways to navigate these emotionally charged times.

Lipe is organizing a series of events next month to reflect on the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and mark the National Day of Racial Healing.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Editor’s note: HPR airs various perspectives from our statewide community. We recognize that these can include difficult, complex and potentially divisive issues. We do not take positions on viewpoints, we do strive to provide a variety of them, and we always welcome and appreciate your feedback.