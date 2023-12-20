Kauai Jewish Center sends over 200 pieces of jewelry to refugees in Israel

Indirect talks in Cairo on Wednesday between Hamas and Israeli leaders, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, were aimed at instituting another cease-fire and securing the release of some of the estimated 129 Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Here in Hawaiʻi, many in the Kauaʻi community have come together to show their support for Israeli refugees impacted by the war.

The Kauai Jewish Center recently sent a care package of Hawaiian-themed jewelry to people taking shelter in Jerusalem's Olive Tree Hotel. The Conversation talked to Rabbi Michoel Goldman about the symbolic gift and his thoughts on the conflict.

