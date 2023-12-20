© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kauai Jewish Center sends over 200 pieces of jewelry to refugees in Israel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST
Rabbi Michoel Goldman, left, on the grounds of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on Dec. 15, 2023.
Makana Weiss Media
/
Kauai Jewish Center
Rabbi Michoel Goldman, left, on the grounds of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on Dec. 15, 2023.

Indirect talks in Cairo on Wednesday between Hamas and Israeli leaders, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, were aimed at instituting another cease-fire and securing the release of some of the estimated 129 Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Here in Hawaiʻi, many in the Kauaʻi community have come together to show their support for Israeli refugees impacted by the war.

The Kauai Jewish Center recently sent a care package of Hawaiian-themed jewelry to people taking shelter in Jerusalem's Olive Tree Hotel. The Conversation talked to Rabbi Michoel Goldman about the symbolic gift and his thoughts on the conflict.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
