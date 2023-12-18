The Conversation: UH sail drones survey Maui devastation; Waiʻanae nonprofit works to improve health of residents
- University of Hawaiʻi researchers Chris Sabine and Amy Markel discuss using sail drones to collect baseline information from nearshore waters that could aid how we track the effects on marine ecosystems | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube discusses renewed scrutiny at the State Hospital following the fatal stabbing of a worker there in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Project Dana Executive Director Cyndi Osajima shares her organization's origins and connection with former First Lady Rosalynn Carter | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio explores dual citizenship for citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia and what it means for them | Full Story
- ʻElepaio Social Services' Jesse Mikasobe-Kealiinohomoku and Nicki Hasegawa share efforts to reduce food insecurity in West Oʻahu and improve the health of Waiʻanae residents by keeping more food produced there in the community. | Full Story