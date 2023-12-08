The Conversation: FEMA seeks housing for fire victims; Legendary Māori actress trains Hawaiʻi performers
- FEMA spokesperson Debra Young discusses the agency's efforts to convince property owners to offer their short-term vacation rentals as long-term housing for those displaced by the Maui wildfires
- Maui's "Uncle George" Kahumoku shares his thoughts about how housing and food security are the foundations for Lahaina's recovery | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami details the departure of Department of Education assistant superintendent Randy Tanaka amid a funding controversy in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Legendary Māori actress Rena Owen shares how she started her career and her efforts to help grow Hawaiʻi's film industry