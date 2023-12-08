© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: FEMA seeks housing for fire victims; Legendary Māori actress trains Hawaiʻi performers

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM HST
Krista Rados
  • FEMA spokesperson Debra Young discusses the agency's efforts to convince property owners to offer their short-term vacation rentals as long-term housing for those displaced by the Maui wildfires
  • Maui's "Uncle George" Kahumoku shares his thoughts about how housing and food security are the foundations for Lahaina's recovery | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami details the departure of Department of Education assistant superintendent Randy Tanaka amid a funding controversy in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Legendary Māori actress Rena Owen shares how she started her career and her efforts to help grow Hawaiʻi's film industry
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesEducationentertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
